Salmon with Herb Crust on Lemon Tagliatelle 🧑‍🍳

Perfect dinner for the holidays!



Ingredients

• 2 salmon fillets (about 250 g / 9 oz each)

• 3 shallots

• 60 g (about ½ cup) grated Parmesan cheese

• 100 g (about 3½ oz) flat-leaf parsley

• 100 g (7 tbsp) unsalted butter, softened

• 40 g (about ½ cup) breadcrumbs

• 1 egg yolk

• 1 tbsp mustard

• 1 lemon

• 400 g (14 oz) tagliatelle

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper



👉Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta.

👉Finely chop the shallots and parsley. Set aside about 40 g (roughly one-third) of the parsley for the sauce.

👉Prepare the herb crust by mixing the shallots, 60 g parsley, Parmesan, 60 g melted butter, mustard, breadcrumbs, egg yolk, salt and pepper until well combined.

👉Generously coat the salmon fillets with the herb crust and place them in the Omnia oven.

👉Once the pasta water is boiling, place the Omnia on high heat. Cook the tagliatelle until al dente. After about 20 minutes, the salmon should be cooked through and ready to serve.

👉Any remaining herb crust can be used to make a flavorful sauce. Combine it with the lemon zest, the juice of half the lemon, the reserved parsley, and the remaining butter.

👉When the pasta is done, add about 100 ml (½ cup) of the pasta cooking water to the sauce. Drain the pasta, then stir the sauce until smooth and toss with the tagliatelle.

👉 Serve the herb-crusted salmon on top of the lemon tagliatelle.



Enjoy!



#recipe #vanlifecooking omniasweden