Une solution pratique et portable pour tous ceux qui n’ont pas de four ou qui souhaitent simplement en utiliser un à l’extérieur. Omnia® propose des fours éprouvés et faciles à utiliser, qui ne disposent pas d’une source de chaleur propre. La chaleur provient d’une plaque ou d’une autre source de chaleur. Vous pouvez ainsi faire cuire des aliments et les réchauffer comme avec un four traditionnel, mais sur une cuisinière. Nos utilisateurs l’adorent, car ils peuvent préparer du pain pour le petit-déjeuner et cuisiner une variété de plats chauds.
Ho Ho Ho, The holidays are here and we want to celebrate with a special giveaway for our amazing community ❤️
This time, we’re giving one lucky winner the perfect Omnia combo to enjoy cozy winter adventures wherever you are!
🎁 WHAT YOU CAN WIN: • 1 × Omnia Oven with non-stick pan • 1 × Omnia insulated bottle — choose your favourite colour
🎄 HOW TO ENTER: 👉 Like this post 👉 Follow @omniasweden_int 👉 Comment someone you love to spend the holidays with. ❤️
📅 Giveaway starts: 23 December 2025 📅 Giveaway ends: 31 December 2025 🎉 Winner announced: 1 January via DM
❗ Important: Please beware of fake accounts. ➡️ We will only contact the winner from our official account @omniasweden_int ➡️ We will never ask for payment or personal information ➡️ If a fake account contacts you, report it immediately
⚠️ Disclaimer: This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by META (Instagram/Facebook).
🎄Good luck, and thank you for being part of the Omnia community.
👉 Roll out the puff pastry. Cut it in half lengthwise and into quarters widthwise, so you end up with 8 evenly sized squares. Make a cut halfway through the center of each square.
👉 Top half of the squares as follows: spread one corner with pesto, place a slice of tomato on another corner, and add 2 slices of mozzarella on the third corner. Then fold each corner over one by one. Prepare the other half of the squares the same way,
but this time using lingonberry jam, 2 slices of Camembert and 1 slice of pear.
👉 Brush the parcels with egg yolk. Sprinkle the tomato–pesto–mozzarella parcels with sesame seeds, and the Camembert–lingonberry–pear parcels with chopped walnuts. 👉 Place them in the Omnia Oven. Bake for approx. 20 minutes on medium heat (around 150°C) in the Omnia oven.
Enjoy! 😊
Thanks Toni @hdlontour for sharing a great treat for the holidays!
INGREDIENTS 4 eggs 140 g caster sugar 1 ½ Tbs ground cinnamon 1 tsp ground cloves 1 tsp ground ginger 1 tsp ground cardamom 140 g plain flour 2 tsp baking powder 70 g butter 100 ml milk Butter and breadcrumbs for the pan.
👉 Grease and dust the Omnia Pan with plain breadcrumbs. If using the Silicone Mould, grease and dust with breadcrumbs before placing in the pan. 👉Beat the eggs and sugar in a bowl until fluffy. Mix all dry ingredients in a separate bowl. 👉Melt the butter and whisk in the milk. Mix half of the dry ingredients and half of the butter/milk mixture into the egg/sugar mixture. 👉Mix in the remaining dry ingredients and butter/milk mixture. Stir until you have a smooth batter. 👉Pour the batter into the Silicone Mould/Omnia Pan. 👉Bake on low heat for about 40 minutes. Insert a cake tester or long toothpick to check for doneness.
Optional: Drizzle with glaze and sprinkle with chopped nuts and/or chopped dried fruit.
Salmon with Herb Crust on Lemon Tagliatelle 🧑🍳 Perfect dinner for the holidays!
Ingredients • 2 salmon fillets (about 250 g / 9 oz each) • 3 shallots • 60 g (about ½ cup) grated Parmesan cheese • 100 g (about 3½ oz) flat-leaf parsley • 100 g (7 tbsp) unsalted butter, softened • 40 g (about ½ cup) breadcrumbs • 1 egg yolk • 1 tbsp mustard • 1 lemon • 400 g (14 oz) tagliatelle • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
👉Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta. 👉Finely chop the shallots and parsley. Set aside about 40 g (roughly one-third) of the parsley for the sauce. 👉Prepare the herb crust by mixing the shallots, 60 g parsley, Parmesan, 60 g melted butter, mustard, breadcrumbs, egg yolk, salt and pepper until well combined. 👉Generously coat the salmon fillets with the herb crust and place them in the Omnia oven. 👉Once the pasta water is boiling, place the Omnia on high heat. Cook the tagliatelle until al dente. After about 20 minutes, the salmon should be cooked through and ready to serve. 👉Any remaining herb crust can be used to make a flavorful sauce. Combine it with the lemon zest, the juice of half the lemon, the reserved parsley, and the remaining butter. 👉When the pasta is done, add about 100 ml (½ cup) of the pasta cooking water to the sauce. Drain the pasta, then stir the sauce until smooth and toss with the tagliatelle. 👉 Serve the herb-crusted salmon on top of the lemon tagliatelle.
Double crumble?! 😍 Perfect for the holidays. Apple/Cherry Crumble Recipe
(Two Variations Using the Split Silicone moulds)
Ingredients • 4–5 apples • 1 jar cherries, drained • Butter • Flour • 1 packet vanilla sugar • Cinnamon • Speculoos cookies • Chopped hazelnuts or almonds
👉 Cut the apples into small cubes and divide them evenly between the two sections of the split silicone insert for the Omnia oven. Sprinkle lightly with cinnamon. Drain the cherries well and spread them evenly over the apples on both sides.
👉 Prepare the toppings: For Variation 2, combine flour, butter, and vanilla sugar and work them together with your fingers until coarse crumbs form. For Variation 1, place the Speculoos cookies in a bag and crush them using a rolling pin.
👉 Assemble the two variations separately: • Variation 1: Sprinkle the crushed Speculoos cookies evenly over the fruit on one side. • Variation 2: Spread the butter crumble mixture evenly over the fruit on the other side. Finish by sprinkling the chopped nuts over both sides.
👉 Bake in the Omnia oven for 20–25 minutes over medium heat, until the apples are tender and the toppings are lightly golden.
Ingredients: • 1 jar/package cooked red cabbage • 1 package potato dumpling mix (half & half style) • 250 g sour cream • 1 bunch chives • 200 g grated cheese • Salt, pepper • 1 tbsp oil for greasing
Spread the red cabbage evenly in the Omnia pan. Form small dumplings from the dumpling mix. Simmer them gently in salted water until they float to the surface. Remove and let cool slightly.
Finely chop the chives. Mix the sour cream with salt, pepper and the chives. Arrange the dumplings on top of the red cabbage in the Omnia pan, then spread the sour cream mixture over them and sprinkle with the grated cheese.
Bake in the Omnia oven for 5 minutes on high heat, then about 20–25 minutes on medium to low heat, until the cheese is melted and lightly golden—perfectly warm and comforting for the season. 🎄